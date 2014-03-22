Malkin carries Penguins to OT victory

PITTSBURGH -- Although left wing James Neal scored the game-winning goal in overtime, it was the play of suddenly hot center Evgeni Malkin that had the Pittsburgh Penguins raving.

Malkin had a hand in all four goals, scoring twice and assisting on two others, as the Penguins rallied for a 4-3 victory over Tampa Bay on Saturday, their ninth straight win against the Lightning.

Malkin also scored twice in the Penguins’ previous game, an overtime loss Thursday night at Detroit.

Before his scoring binge raised his season goals total to 23, Malkin had scored only once in 11 games since the Olympic break. That came on the heels of a dreadful performance for Russia in the Olympics, as it failed to win a medal in their home country last month.

“He had the puck all night, drew a lot of penalties, generated a lot of chances,” said Penguins center Sidney Crosby, who had his 34th goal and two assists.

“You can’t stop him when he’s going like that. I wouldn’t want to be playing against him. He was flying out there.”

Neal scored his 23rd goal from the right circle with 3:33 left in overtime on a pass from Malkin only 16 seconds after the Lightning were penalized for having too many men on the ice.

”Is it extremely frustrating the way that game ended up? Clearly it is,“ Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. ”It just (stinks). The rule (stinks) a little bit because if that puck bounces one way it’s not too many men, but it happens to bounce right to our guy.

“You know, it’s a rule, it’s too many men.”

The Penguins went 3-for-6 on the power play and are 7-for-14 in three games against the Lightning this season with a man advantage. Two of Malkin’s goals came on the power play, as did Crosby‘s.

“Our focus the last 15 games has been playoff mentality and you’re not going to score every power play,” Penguins coach Dan Bylsma said.

“Gaining from the power play has been the focus. Even when we failed to score on the second and third power plays, we gained momentum. It wasn’t a tic-tac-toe perfect power play, it was a puck-to-the-net crash.”

Center Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist for the Lightning. Center Valtteri Filppula and left wing Ondrej Palat also scored goals and defenseman Radko Gudas had two assists.

Palat forced overtime when he scored with 1:22 remaining in regulation to make it 3-3.

Both teams started their backup goaltenders. The Penguins’ Jeff Zatkoff stopped 21 shots and the Lightning’s Anders Lindback made 25 saves.

The Metropolitan Division-leading Penguins (46-19-5) won for only the second time in their last five games and third time in their last six games at Consol Energy Center after starting the season 23-2 on home ice.

The Penguins snapped the Lightning’s five-game winning streak. However, Tampa Bay (39-23-8) has recorded a point in eight straight games, their longest streak since also running off eight in a row from Dec. 10-26, 2010.

“Obviously, you want to win every game, but we’ll take the point,” Stamkos said.

The Penguins went ahead, 3-2, on two third-period goals by Malkin, the second with 3:27 remaining. In his last eight games against the Lightning, Malkin has 12 goals and eight assists.

The Lightning had gone ahead just under three minutes earlier when Stamkos scored at 8:17. It was his 20th goal in 26 games this season and sixth in nine games since returning from a broken tibia in his right leg that sidelined him from Nov. 12-March 5.

Crosby broke a scoreless tie with a power play goal at 5:29 of the second period. He has four goals and 10 assists in his last eight games against the Lightning.

Filppula tied it on a power-play goal at 16:44. It was his 24th goal, setting a career high for the nine-year veteran and running his point streak to eight games. He has four goals and eight assists in that span.

NOTES: Penguins backup G Tomas Vokoun has been out all season after undergoing surgery to remove a blood clot in his groin and although he is working out with the team, coach Dan Bylsma said it is “a mere possibility” Vokoun will return this season. ... Lightning RW Cody Kunyk is expected to make his NHL debut Monday night when Tampa Bay hosts the Ottawa Senators. He signed as a free after having 43 points in 37 games for Alaska-Fairbanks this season. ... On Sunday, the Penguins host the St. Louis Blues, whose 101 points lead the Western Conference.