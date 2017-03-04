Streit scores winner vs. Lightning in Penguins' debut

PITTSBURGH -- Mark Streit got a quick lesson about his new team Friday night, when he scored the go-ahead goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 5-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at PPG Paints Arena.

For instance, Sidney Crosby, who set up Streit's goal early in the third period, has "got six eyes on his head," Streit said with a grin. "He sees everything. It's impressive."

Pittsburgh's other star center, Evgeni Malkin, also wowed Streit with two goals and an assist while playing in his 700th NHL game.

"There's so many great players on this team, a lot of skill," Streit said. "Everybody works hard on the defensive side, works for each other, and you get the save when you need it. It's a really good team. I'm really impressed."

The Penguins acquired Streit from Tampa Bay just before Wednesday's trade deadline, but the Lightning only had him for a short while after trading for the veteran defenseman from Philadelphia earlier in the day.

"Pretty crazy," Streit said.

The Penguins (39-16-8), who broke a two-game losing streak, swept the three-game season series and have won 14 of the past 18 against the Lightning (29-26-8). Tampa Bay's playoff hopes are looking shaky despite having won four of its past six games.

Related Coverage Preview: Lightning at Penguins

"This is frustrating," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "But we've been on a good run here. We weren't probably going to go 20-0 down the stretch, but it makes (Saturday's game at Buffalo) pivotal because we have no margin for error."

Goaltender Peter Budaj (27-21-3) made 30 saves in his Tampa Bay debut after being acquired Sunday from Los Angeles.

Matt Murray (24-8-3) made 27 saves and tied Gary Inness (1974-75) for most wins by a Pittsburgh rookie goalie.

After Adam Erne opened the scoring for Tampa Bay with his first NHL goal in his seventh career game, Malkin scored twice, both goals set up by Phil Kessel, to give Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead after two periods.

Malkin tied it 1-1 just six seconds into the Penguins' first power play. He converted a back-door play at 8:39 of the second off of a pass from Kessel, who was along the left wall.

That pair struck again at 16:49 of the second. This time, Malkin was in the high slot when he rifled home a one-timer from Kessel to give Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead.

The points gave Malkin 825 -- 323 goals, 502 assists -- for his career after he was drafted second overall in 2004.

"It's a good experience," Malkin said. "I'm glad I play here, and I'm glad I play on this team. I'm a lucky guy. I came to the NHL and signed a long contract with the Penguins. Unbelievable group. Unbelievable organization."

The Lightning tied it at 1:10 of the third on a goal by Nikita Kucherov off of a nice feed by Jonathan Drouin, but Streit restored Pittsburgh's lead, 3-2, on a delayed penalty at 2:38 of the third.

"We had that game nice and in control -- it was pretty even -- and then we just made young mistakes, one of them a really bad change," Cooper said. "Now you continue to chase the game.

"You go to the third, we score early, and it's a tie game. Then we give it up the next shift. You can't do that."

Streit took a pass from Crosby, moved down the left side of the slot and slid the puck under Budaj's pads on the eventual winner.

"I thought he was real good," Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said of Streit. "You can see his hockey sense. He's a really smart hockey player. He's positionally sound. You can tell he's played a lot of years in the league. He's just a real smart player. Because of that, his energy is spent in an efficient manner. He knows when to join the rush."

Justin Schultz scored Pittsburgh's second power-play goal at 16:37, with Streit getting an assist for his second point. Crosby also picked up his second assist. Tom Kuhnhackl added an empty-netter with Budaj pulled.

"I felt good," Budaj said. "I made some good saves. ... They have a really strong power play."

NOTES: Penguins LW/RW Conor Sheary (upper body injury. 13 games) was activated from IR and returned. He slotted back onto the top line. ... C Evgeni Malkin became the seventh Pittsburgh player to reach 700 games. ... D Mark Streit made his Penguins debut and was paired with D Ron Hainsey. Both were acquired in the past week via trades. ... Tampa Bay C Steven Stamkos (knee surgery) joined an optional morning skate. ... Pittsburgh's healthy scratches were D Derrick Pouliot and RW Carter Rowney. ... The Lightning scratched D Luke Witkowski for the ninth straight game.