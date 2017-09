C Cedric Paquette made his season debut on Thursday night. He missed the first four games of the season after taking a puck on a leg in his preseason debut against Dallas.

C Alex Killorn was announced as day to day with an upper body injury and did not dress for Thursday night’s game. Killorn has two assists in Tampa Bay’s first four games.

C Steven Stamkos was honored before Thursday night’s game for reaching 500 career points while the team was on a recent two-game road swing.