Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

D Nikita Nesterov was suspended two games, without pay, for boarding Dallas Stars forward Curtis McKenzie on Thursday night, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced Friday. Nesterov, who was assessed a major penalty for checking from behind and a game misconduct, will forfeit $7,983.88. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

D Slater Koekkoek was recalled from the Lightning’s AHL affiliate in Syracuse on Friday. Koekkoek, 21, played in three games for the Lightning last season without scoring a point. He has five goals in 73 career games for Syracuse. Koekkoek was a first-round draft pick by the Lightning in 2012.