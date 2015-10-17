FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
October 18, 2015 / 2:08 AM / 2 years ago

Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Nikita Nesterov was suspended two games, without pay, for boarding Dallas Stars forward Curtis McKenzie on Thursday night, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced Friday. Nesterov, who was assessed a major penalty for checking from behind and a game misconduct, will forfeit $7,983.88. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

D Slater Koekkoek was recalled from the Lightning’s AHL affiliate in Syracuse on Friday. Koekkoek, 21, played in three games for the Lightning last season without scoring a point. He has five goals in 73 career games for Syracuse. Koekkoek was a first-round draft pick by the Lightning in 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
