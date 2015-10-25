FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
#US NHL
October 25, 2015

Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Kristers Gudlevskis was recalled from the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL. The 6-3, 218-pounder has played in two games for the Crunch this season, posting a 2-0-0 record with a 2.00 goals-against average and .930 save percentage. He has played in 82 career AHL games, all with Syracuse, notching a 45-25-4 record with a 2.74 goals-against average and .901 save percentage.

G Kristers Gudlevskis received his first start of the season and the second of his career on Saturday night. Gudlevskis, 23, was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League.

Lightning C Brian Boyle missed his second straight game on Saturday night because of an undisclosed injury.

