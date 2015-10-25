Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

G Kristers Gudlevskis was recalled from the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL. The 6-3, 218-pounder has played in two games for the Crunch this season, posting a 2-0-0 record with a 2.00 goals-against average and .930 save percentage. He has played in 82 career AHL games, all with Syracuse, notching a 45-25-4 record with a 2.74 goals-against average and .901 save percentage.

G Kristers Gudlevskis received his first start of the season and the second of his career on Saturday night. Gudlevskis, 23, was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League.

Lightning C Brian Boyle missed his second straight game on Saturday night because of an undisclosed injury.