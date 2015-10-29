Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

LW Jonathan Drouin missed a game for the first time this season with a lower-body injury that leaves him day-to-day. Drouin ranks second on the team with five assists in 10 games.

C Jonathan Marchessault was recalled from the Lightning’s AHL affiliate in Syracuse on Thursday. Marchessault, 24, had three goals in seven games with the Crunch. He briefly saw action with Tampa Bay last season and played in two playoff games.

C Cedric Paquette missed a second consecutive game with a lower-body injury.

C Brian Boyle returned to the ice after missing three games with an undisclosed injury.