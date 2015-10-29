FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
October 30, 2015 / 2:29 AM / 2 years ago

Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Jonathan Drouin missed a game for the first time this season with a lower-body injury that leaves him day-to-day. Drouin ranks second on the team with five assists in 10 games.

C Jonathan Marchessault was called up from AHL Syracuse before the game in response to LW Jonathan Drouin’s lower-body injury.

C Jonathan Marchessault was recalled from the Lightning’s AHL affiliate in Syracuse on Thursday. Marchessault, 24, had three goals in seven games with the Crunch. He briefly saw action with Tampa Bay last season and played in two playoff games.

C Cedric Paquette missed a second consecutive game with a lower-body injury.

C Brian Boyle returned to the ice after missing three games with an undisclosed injury.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
