Tyler Johnson was in the lineup on Saturday night after missing practice on Friday with a "body maintenance" day.

Matthew Carle was a healthy scratch on Saturday night. He does not have a point this season in 11 games and has a minus-3 rating. Carle told the Tampa Bay Times that it was a coach's decision. "I'll let (Jon) Cooper make comments about that," Carle said. "Better coming from him than me. I'll let him speak to that."