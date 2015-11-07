FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
#US NHL
November 8, 2015 / 3:57 AM / in 2 years

Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Nikita Nesterov was reassigned to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. The 5-foot-11, 191-pound Nesterov has played in six games with the Lightning this season, averaging 15:21 in ice time per game. He has played in 33 career NHL games, all with the Lightning, notching two goals and five assists with a plus-5 rating.

F Tye McGinn was reassigned to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. The 6-3, 205-pound McGinn was recalled to the Lightning on Nov. 1 and appeared in two games. He averaged 8:32 in ice time and recorded one shot on goal. He has played in eight games for Syracuse this season, recording three assists with a plus-2 rating.

