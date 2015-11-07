Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

D Nikita Nesterov was reassigned to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. The 5-foot-11, 191-pound Nesterov has played in six games with the Lightning this season, averaging 15:21 in ice time per game. He has played in 33 career NHL games, all with the Lightning, notching two goals and five assists with a plus-5 rating.

F Tye McGinn was reassigned to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. The 6-3, 205-pound McGinn was recalled to the Lightning on Nov. 1 and appeared in two games. He averaged 8:32 in ice time and recorded one shot on goal. He has played in eight games for Syracuse this season, recording three assists with a plus-2 rating.