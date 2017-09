C Tyler Johnson returned after missing three games with an upper-body injury.

D Luke Witkowski was recalled from the AHL by the Lightning on Tuesday. Witkowski, 25, played in two games with the Lightning this season, recording four penalty minutes. In 18 career NHL games, all with the Lightning over the past two seasons, he has no points and 19 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-2, 214-pounder played in 13 games with Syracuse this season, recording four assists and six penalty minutes.