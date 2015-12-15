Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

LW Jonathan Drouin (lower body), did not play Monday and is not with the team during its three-game road trip.

F Yanni Gourde was recalled from the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL. The 5-9, 167-pound Gourde has not appeared in an NHL game. He has skated in 24 games with the Crunch this season, recording five goals and eight assists. He led the Crunch for goals in 2014-15 with 29 and power-play goals with eight.

LW Ondrej Palat (lower body), is not with the team during its three-game road trip, which continues Tuesday night in Toronto.

C Cedric Paquette (upper body) did not play Monday and is not with the team during its three-game road trip.

G Andrei Vasilevskiy, who played for Syracuse on Friday and Saturday, was recalled and reassigned G Kristers Gudlevskis.

F Joel Vermin was recalled from the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL. The 5-10, 187-pound Vermin has played in five games with the Lightning this season, recording one assist. He made his NHL debut on Nov. 19 and recorded his first point on Nov. 21. He has played in 15 games with Syracuse this season, recording three goals and eight assists.