#US NHL
December 16, 2015 / 3:53 AM / 2 years ago

Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Jonathan Marchessault, a former Blue Jackets prospect, scored the first goal of the game in the second period at Columbus.

RW Joel Vermin was lost on his first shift when he sustained an upper-body injury after being called up from the AHL earlier in the day.

C Brian Boyle scored a short-handed goal in the third period and the injury-plagued Lightning held off the Blue Jackets for a 2-1 win Monday. “Any time you get a short-handed goal, it’s huge for momentum,” Columbus C Alex Killorn said. “Then we killed the rest of their power play.”

G Ben Bishop finished with 25 saves and withstood a final assault by the Blue Jackets in a 2-1 win Monday. Columbus came within inches of scoring the tying goal with less than three minutes remaining when the puck got behind Bishop in a scramble in front of the net and stopped on the goal line before Tampa Bay C Vladislav Namestnikov pushed it back underneath the goalie.

C Steven Stamkos, the Lightning’s leading scorer with 22 points, has not scored in nine consecutive games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
