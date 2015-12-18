Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

C Mike Angelidis was recalled by the Tampa Bay Lightning. Angelidis, 30, had two goals in 22 games with Syracuse of the American Hockey League. He has appeared in 10 NHL games and has one career goal.

G Kristers Gudlevskis was recalled by the Tampa Bay Lightning. Gudlevskis, 23, appeared in one game for Tampa Bay this season and made 31 saves on 32 shouts during a 1-0 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. He was 6-5 with a 2.40 GAA in 12 games at Syracuse.

G Andrei Vasilevskiy was demoted to Syracuse of the American Hockey League by the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 21-year-old Vasilevskiy went 3-4-0 with 2.94 goals-against average in eight games with the Lightning.