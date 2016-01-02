FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
January 3, 2016 / 3:51 AM / 2 years ago

Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Andrei Vasilevskiy was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Friday. In eight games with the Lightning this season, Vasilevskiy has a 3-4-0 record with a .907 save percentage and a 2.94 goals-against average. In 24 career NHL games, the Russian native has a 10-9-1 record with a .914 save percentage and a 2.54 goals-against average. The 21-year-old Vasilevskiy, drafted in the first round by Tampa Bay in 2012, has played in 10 games for Syracuse this season and has a 6-3-1 record with a 2.03 GAA, a .932 save percentage and one shutout.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
