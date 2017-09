C Vladislav Namestnikov, who was hit hard into the boards in Sunday’s 2-1 loss to the Blues, was out Tuesday.

D Slater Koekkoek made his season debut after being a healthy scratch in the previous two games. Koekkoek, a first-round pick in 2012, had four games in his NHL career before Tuesday’s game.

C Steven Stamkos will not be dealt prior to the NHL trade deadline, Lightning GM Steve Yzerman said.