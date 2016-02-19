Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

RW Nikita Kucherov scored his 24th goal of the season to retake the team scoring lead and tie the game at 5-5 with 4:56 remaining.

C Jonathan Marchessault got his first goal since December and seventh of the season. Forward Alex Killorn stole the puck behind the goal and fed it to Marchessault, who fired a shot past Pavelec before the goalie could get in position.

LW Ondrej Palat had been slowed by illness but still dressed for Thursday night’s game. The team has had a bout with illness, with coach Jon Cooper even limited this week.

G Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped four shots in shootout and finished with 36 saves.

C Vladislav Namestnikov, who suffered an upper-body injury Sunday against St. Louis, missed his second straight game.

C Steven Stamkos scoring the winning goal in the fifth frame of shootout to give the Lightning a 6-5 win over the Winnipeg Jets at Amalie Arena. Stamkos also scored his 23rd goal of the season with 21 seconds left in the period to make it 3-0. Stamkos scored on a rebound off a glove save.