FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
February 20, 2016 / 9:06 PM / 2 years ago

Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RW Nikita Kucherov scored his 24th goal of the season to retake the team scoring lead and tie the game at 5-5 with 4:56 remaining.

C Jonathan Marchessault got his first goal since December and seventh of the season. Forward Alex Killorn stole the puck behind the goal and fed it to Marchessault, who fired a shot past Pavelec before the goalie could get in position.

LW Ondrej Palat had been slowed by illness but still dressed for Thursday night’s game. The team has had a bout with illness, with coach Jon Cooper even limited this week.

G Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped four shots in shootout and finished with 36 saves.

C Vladislav Namestnikov, who suffered an upper-body injury Sunday against St. Louis, missed his second straight game.

C Steven Stamkos scoring the winning goal in the fifth frame of shootout to give the Lightning a 6-5 win over the Winnipeg Jets at Amalie Arena. Stamkos also scored his 23rd goal of the season with 21 seconds left in the period to make it 3-0. Stamkos scored on a rebound off a glove save.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.