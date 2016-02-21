FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2016

Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Vladislav Namestnikov returned Saturday after sitting out two games with an upper body injury and had an assist. ... The Lightning played for the first time since blowing a three-goal lead in the third period of a 6-5 victory Thursday over the Winnipeg Jets, prompting the players to hold a team meeting. ... Tampa Bay scratched RW Erik Condra and D Nikita Nesterov. ... Pittsburgh held out D Ian Cole and LW Sergei Plotnikov.

D Matthew Carle had a goal and an assist after going without a point all season and the Lightning finished off a season sweep of Pittsburgh. Carle, who went scoreless in his first 41 games, made it 3-0 on an unassisted goal early in the second period with a wrist shot from the blue line created by Penguins D Kris Letang’s giveaway. Carle, who played in his 700th career NHL game on Tuesday, did not have a goal in 61 games since Dec. 31, 2014, or an assist in 41 games since April 11. He also did not have a multiple-point game since Dec. 13, 2014. Asked if he thought about his 0-0-0 scoreline for the season before Saturday, Carle said: “A little bit here and there, but you try to focus on playing the game the right way. As a defenseman, those kind of things will come and go.”

C Steven Stamkos simply has to score goals for Tampa Bay to win, and his third in five games - with each goal coming during a victory - was a key to the 4-2 decision in Pittsburgh. It also was Stamkos’ 300th goal, a mark he reached at age 26. Stamkos is the 192th player in NHL history to score at least 300 goals.

F Steven Stamkos scored his 300th goal on Saturday night in 550 career games. “It’s pretty special -- first of all, it means I’ve been around for a while and, second, I’ve been fortunate with play with some good players,” Stamkos said. “It was special coming in a big win. ... It’s nice to get it out of the way.”

