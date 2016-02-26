Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

G Kristers Gudlevskis was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Thursday. The 23-year-old Gudlevskis has made one appearance for the Lightning this season in a 1-0 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 24. In 28 games for Syracuse, Gudlevskis has a 9-9-6 record with a 2.96 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. In two career NHL regular-season games, Gudlevskis has posted a 1-0-1 record with a 1.50 GAA and .957 save percentage.

G Andrei Vasilevskiy was assigned to AHL Syracuse on Thursday. The 21-year-old Vasilevskiy is 10-5-0 with a 2.75 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 17 games for the Lightning this season. He had won three of his past four starts, including a 2-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night at Amalie Arena. In 11 AHL games with the Crunch this season, Vasilevskiy has a 6-4-1 record with a 1.94 GAA and .935 save percentage.