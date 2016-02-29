FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
March 1, 2016 / 3:38 AM / in 2 years

Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Ryan Callahan, who has five points in the past two games, has five goals in the past seven after scoring one in the previous 41. His line has 20 points since being reunited for the past five games.

C Steven Stamkos has a goal in all six games of the Lightning’s current winning streak. He has a total of eight points in the six games. With the trade deadline looming and no contract extension in sight, Stamkos has moved to within a game of tying his career high of scoring in seven straight and his line, with RW Ryan Callahan and LW Alex Killorn, has totaled 20 points since being re-united for the last five games.

