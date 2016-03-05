FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch
March 6, 2016 / 3:18 AM / a year ago

Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Ben Bishop won his fifth consecutive game, and 27th of the season, by holding his former team to one goal on 34 shots. “You know some of the guys, you grow up kind of playing with them for a couple of years and you know some of their tendencies, but they’re getting new guys it seems every time,” Bishop said in an attempt to explain his success against the Senators. “Right now, I don’t know the reason why but I’ll take them while they’re coming.”

C Steven Stamkos scored his seventh goal in eight games.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
