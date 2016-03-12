Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

RW Erik Condra has not been part of the resurgence. The Lightning’s top offseason free-agent signing hasn’t recorded a point since Dec. 26 and is a prime candidate to be a healthy scratch down the stretch as the Lightning try to round in playoff form.

D Slater Koekkoek was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Friday. “Unfortunately, there is no room for him right now,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “But he’s definitely playing himself in and that’s good.”

D Braydon Coburn (lower body) returned to the lineup on Friday night.

D Anton Stralman (flu) returned to the lineup on Friday night.