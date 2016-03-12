FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
March 13, 2016 / 10:02 PM / a year ago

Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Erik Condra has not been part of the resurgence. The Lightning’s top offseason free-agent signing hasn’t recorded a point since Dec. 26 and is a prime candidate to be a healthy scratch down the stretch as the Lightning try to round in playoff form.

D Slater Koekkoek was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Friday. “Unfortunately, there is no room for him right now,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “But he’s definitely playing himself in and that’s good.”

D Braydon Coburn (lower body) returned to the lineup on Friday night.

D Anton Stralman (flu) returned to the lineup on Friday night.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.