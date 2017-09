G Andrei Vasilevskiy entered Tuesday night’s game having played three times against the Leafs this season and three times against the Leafs’ AHL team while with the Syracuse Crunch.

RW Nikita Kucherov returned to the lineup on Tuesday after leaving midway through a 4-0 win over Columbus on Sunday when sucker-punched by Blue Jackets D Dalton Prout. The NHL handed Prout a one-game suspension on Tuesday.

RW Michael Blunden played his second game on Tuesday night since he was recalled from Syracuse.