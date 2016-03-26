FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
March 27, 2016 / 2:16 AM / a year ago

Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Steven Stamkos has six goals in his last six games, leading Tampa Bay to four wins in that span. He now has a team-high 35 goals and is playing well as the playoffs loom just two weeks away.

D Anton Stralman went down with an injury to his left leg during Friday’s game. Stralman was tangled with Islanders left wing Anders Lee in front of the Tampa Bay goal when he tripped and his skate caught on the way down, twisting his left leg. He had to be helped off the ice by teammates.

D Anton Stralman suffered a broken leg in the first period Friday, and is out indefinitely.

