FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
April 16, 2016 / 2:26 AM / in a year

Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Victor Hedman had 29:26 in ice time in Game 1, well above his average but indicative of the major role he’ll play in the playoffs while top D Anton Stralman is sidelined with a broken leg.

RW J.T. Brown suffered an upper-body injury and did not return to Friday night’s NHL playoff game against the Detroit Red Wings in St. Petersburg, Fla. Brown played only five shifts and had 2:29 in ice time before the injury. He scored eight goals during the regular season. The Lightning entered Game 2 of the first-round series with a 1-0 lead.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.