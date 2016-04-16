Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

D Victor Hedman had 29:26 in ice time in Game 1, well above his average but indicative of the major role he’ll play in the playoffs while top D Anton Stralman is sidelined with a broken leg.

RW J.T. Brown suffered an upper-body injury and did not return to Friday night’s NHL playoff game against the Detroit Red Wings in St. Petersburg, Fla. Brown played only five shifts and had 2:29 in ice time before the injury. He scored eight goals during the regular season. The Lightning entered Game 2 of the first-round series with a 1-0 lead.