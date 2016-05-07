Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

D Jason Garrison scored 1:34 into overtime Friday night as the Lightning beat the Islanders 2-1 at Barclays Center to take a three games to one series lead. Garrison’s goal gave the Lightning its only lead of Friday night. Tampa Bay trailed for more than 47 minutes before right winger Nikita Kucherov tied the game 7:49 into the third.

G Ben Bishop didn’t score the game-winning goal in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Friday night, but without his 27 saves, the Lightning wouldn’t have had a chance to beat the New York Islanders, 2-1, and take a three games to one series lead. Bishop was especially impressive in the first period, when he stopped 15 of the Islanders’ 16 shots and survived a four-minute power play. He also saved the game in the waning seconds of regulation, when he turned back a breakaway shot by New York LW Nikolay Kulemin.