May 14, 2016 / 4:20 AM / a year ago

Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Tyler Johnson was helped off the ice in the closing minutes of the first period after apparently injuring his right knee.

LW J.T. Brown, out since Game 2 of the first round against Detroit with an upper body injury, returned Friday.

G Ben Bishop, a Vezina Trophy finalist, appeared to injure his right leg 12:25 into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Friday night and left the game.

C Steven Stamkos, out since April 4 following surgery to remove a blood clot near his collarbone, practiced Friday but can’t be cleared to play until he is taken off a blood thinner.

D Anton Stralman (broken left leg, out since March 25) is skating again, but isn’t ready to return as of Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

