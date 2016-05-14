Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

C Tyler Johnson was helped off the ice in the closing minutes of the first period after apparently injuring his right knee.

LW J.T. Brown, out since Game 2 of the first round against Detroit with an upper body injury, returned Friday.

G Ben Bishop, a Vezina Trophy finalist, appeared to injure his right leg 12:25 into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Friday night and left the game.

C Steven Stamkos, out since April 4 following surgery to remove a blood clot near his collarbone, practiced Friday but can’t be cleared to play until he is taken off a blood thinner.

D Anton Stralman (broken left leg, out since March 25) is skating again, but isn’t ready to return as of Friday.