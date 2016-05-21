Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

F Jonathan Drouin netted a goal on a second-period power play to push the Lightning lead to 3-0. Drouin’s goal was his fourth of the playoffs and third in the last four games.

C Tyler Johnson took a puck to the face as it caromed off the post pregame on Friday. Johnson, who left warmups and did not return before the game, fired a shot that bounced off the right post and caught up in the face as he skated away. He was active for the game after being evaluated and took the ice in the first two minutes of the game, wearing a face cage to protect the injury.

F Tyler Johnson redirected a puck at the back post at 17:48 of the second period for a 4-0 Lightning advantage. Johnson has scored a goal in each of his last two games. Johnson moved into a tie with Nikita Kucherov for third place on Tampa Bay’s all-time playoff goals leaderboard. Each player has 20 goals for their playoff career.

F Nikita Kucherov tallied an assist on D Andrej Sustr’s goal and has assists in two-straight games. Kucherov registered his second assist of the game and seventh of these playoffs on F Tyler Johnson’s goal.

D Andrej Sustr gave the Lightning a 2-0 advantage at 14:28 of the opening period with his first goal of the 2016 playoffs and second career playoff goal. Sustr’s goal was his second point of these playoffs.

G Andrei Vasilevskiy made 35 saves on 38 shots to record his first playoff victory as a starter. Vasilevskiy improved to 3-3 overall in the postseason.

D Victor Hedman had three assists in Friday’s win, tying a team playoff record, one of them immediately after returning to the ice after taking a high-stick to the neck that drew blood.

F Alex Killorn had the secondary assist on D Andrej Sustr’s goal to record his first point since Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. Killorn netted his second assist of the game on F Jonathan Drouin’s tally.

F Ryan Callahan scored 27 seconds into Game 4 for his second goal of these playoffs. Callahan, who skated in his 101st career playoff game Friday, tallied his 18th all-time postseason goal. Callahan’s goal was the second fastest for the Lightning in a playoff game. Only Adam Hall’s goal 13 seconds into Game 2 of the 2011 Eastern Conference Final versus Boston was quicker.