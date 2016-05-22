Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

F Tanner Richard signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Lightning on Saturday. Richard, 23, had 11 goals and 43 assists with 57 penalty minutes in 71 games for the Syracuse Crunch in the American Hockey League this season.

F Joel Vermin signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Lightning on Saturday. Vermin, 24, had one assist and a plus-1 rating in six games with Tampa Bay this season. He added nine goals and 12 assists with six penalty minutes in 37 games with the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL.