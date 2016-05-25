FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch
May 25, 2016

Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Jonathan Drouin also had an assist on C Brian Boyle’s goal for his ninth assist of the playoffs and first since Game 5 of a the second round. Drouin has three goals and an assist in the Eastern Conference final .

C Tyler Johnson was quiet Tuesday night, with only one shot on goal, no points and a minus-4 showing for his 17:50 of ice time. The Lightning will need his scoring punch to pull out a road win in Game 7 on Thursday.

G Andrei Vasilevskiy, making his career-high fifth-straight start, had 29 saves on 33 shots. Vasilevskiy fell to 4-4 all-time in the playoffs and 3-3 in these playoffs.

C Brian Boyle scored his first goal of the Eastern Conference final at 5:30 of the third period to get the Bolts on the board. Boyle’s goal was also his first point of the series. He scored again 7:13 later to pull the Lightning to within 3-2. Boyle’s second goal on the evening was his fifth tally of the postseason. Boyle recorded multiple goals in a playoff game for the first time in his career.

