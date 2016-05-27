Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

F Jonathan Drouin scored his fifth of the playoffs, one more than he had during the regular season. Drouin skated the puck into the Penguins zone and, rather than passing to one of a couple of teammates, skated into the middle and shot the puck under the crossbar to Matt Murray's glove side at 9:36.

RW Nikita Kucherov led all playoff scorers with nine goals through the first two rounds, but had only two in the Eastern Conference finals against Pittsburgh -- both in Game 5. In the Lightning's two biggest games of the season -- win either Game 6 or 7, and they're in the Stanley Cup finals -- he didn't have a goal and was a minus-4.

G Ben Bishop took part in the morning skate but still isn't ready to play. The Vezina Trophy finalist has been out with a lower-body injury since the first period of Game 1.

F Steven Stamkos, who played for the first time since March 31 after developing a blood clot near his neck, played Thursday. But his playing time was minimal in the first two periods -- he played only 1:58 in the second -- and his on-ice impact was minimal until the third. "I was obviously excited to play, anxious times, nervous times, but at the end of day you want to be part of these games," Stamkos said. By the third period, coach Jon Cooper said, "It was like he had never left. But we had a hard time (the entire game) generating shots."