RW Nikita Kucherov (upper body) is day-to-day. Kucherov was the Lightning's leading scorer last season (30 goals + 36 assists = 66 points). "Every time one of your guns are out, it's not a good situation, but let's just hope it's only a couple games or just one game," Lightning coach Jon Cooper told the media Saturday morning.

D Matt Taormina, who once played for the Devils, was scratched against his former team Saturday.