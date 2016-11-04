Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

C Tyler Johnson scored twice for the Lightning. It was his 11th career multi-goal game.

F Ondrej Palat appeared to pull Tampa Bay even early in the second period, but his goal was ruled to have been directed in to the net with a distinct kicking motion, keeping the Bruins in front.

G Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 28 saves and stopped 8-of-10 attempts in the shootout.

C Brayden Point improved to 2-for-2 on shootout attempts this season.

D Victor Hedman notched his second goal of the season for Tampa Bay. Hedman pulled the Lightning to within one on a power-play goal at 15:09, one-timing a slap shot off a back pass from Nikita Kucherov.