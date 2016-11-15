Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

G Andrei Vasilevskiy authored his third career shutout by stopping all 34 shots he faced as the Lightning beat the Islanders 4-0 Monday.

D Luke Witkowski was recalled by the Lightning from Syracuse of the AHL. Witkowski, 26, has played in all 11 games for the Crunch this season while serving as captain, recording three assists. He ranks second on Syracuse with 18 penalty minutes and a plus-4 rating.

D Braydon Coburn had an assist and finished a game-best plus-3 in the Lightning's 4-0 win over the Islanders on Monday.

C Steven Stamkos assisted on a pair of second-period goals Monday in the Lightning's 4-0 win over the Islanders.