FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
November 15, 2016 / 8:46 AM / 9 months ago

Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Andrei Vasilevskiy authored his third career shutout by stopping all 34 shots he faced as the Lightning beat the Islanders 4-0 Monday.

D Luke Witkowski was recalled by the Lightning from Syracuse of the AHL. Witkowski, 26, has played in all 11 games for the Crunch this season while serving as captain, recording three assists. He ranks second on Syracuse with 18 penalty minutes and a plus-4 rating.

D Braydon Coburn had an assist and finished a game-best plus-3 in the Lightning's 4-0 win over the Islanders on Monday.

C Steven Stamkos assisted on a pair of second-period goals Monday in the Lightning's 4-0 win over the Islanders.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.