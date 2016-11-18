FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
November 19, 2016 / 10:16 PM / 9 months ago

Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Brayden Point had a goal and an assist for the Lightning on Thursday in a 4-1 win at Buffalo.

C Alex Killorn had a goal and an assist for the Lightning on Thursday in a 4-1 win at Buffalo.

C Valtteri Filppula had two assists for the Lightning on Thursday in a 4-1 win at Buffalo.

G Ben Bishop made 32 saves to lead Tampa Bay to a 4-1 victory over the Sabres on Thursday. "It was the Ben Bishop show all the way," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "He must have made six 10-bell saves in the first few minutes of the game. I don't understand what he was doing (on his giveaway). It's not like he had to make another 10-bell save but I don't know, maybe he had a little bet with Ryan Miller, who knows."

D Anton Stralman (upper body) and D Luke Witkowski were scratched for Tampa Bay on Thursday.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.