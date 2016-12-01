Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

F Joel Vermin was recalled by the Lightning from the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL. Vermin, 24, played in 17 games with the Crunch this season, recording six goals and five assists. He played in six career NHL games, all with Tampa Bay last season, notching one assist.

F Michael Bournival was recalled by the Lightning from the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL. Bournival, 24, skated in 17 games with Syracuse, registering five goals and six assists. He played in 89 career NHL games, all with the Canadiens during the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons, totaling 10 goals and nine assists.