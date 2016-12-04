FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#First Republic News
December 5, 2016 / 1:06 AM / in 10 months

Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Nikita Kucherov scored his 13th goal of the season in Tampa Bay’s 2-1 shootout victory over Washington on Saturday.

C Brayden Point improved to 3 for 3 in shootout attempts this season after scoring one in Tampa Bay’s 2-1 victory over Washington on Saturday.

D Jason Garrison, who was struck with a puck on the inner part of his knee on Thursday against St. Louis, was scratched Saturday.

G Ben Bishop finished with 34 saves to help Tampa Bay snap a four-game losing streak with a 2-1 shootout victory over Washington. “We needed to end that skid we had going,” Bishop said. “Definitely a big win, now we just have to build on it.” Entering the game, Bishop was 1-6-1 against Washington in nine career appearances with a 3.74 goals-against average and .880 save percentage.

