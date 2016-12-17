FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
December 18, 2016 / 7:05 AM / 8 months ago

Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Luke Witkowski was reassigned to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. Witkowski, 26, appeared in 11 games with the Crunch this season while serving as captain, recording three assists and 18 penalty minutes.

F Erik Condra was recalled from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. Condra, 30, played in two games for the Lightning this season, with two penalty minutes. He has 98 points (39 goals, 59 assists) and 172 penalty minutes in 355 career NHL games with Tampa Bay and the Ottawa Senators.

