Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

RW Nikita Kucherov, who leads the team with 30 points, is out day-to-day with a lower body injury.

LW Ondrej Palat, who got hurt in Wednesday's victory over Calgary, was out of the lineup for the second straight game with an undisclosed injury.

G Ben Bishop vented his frustrations about Tampa Bay's penalty killing struggles after the Lightning allowed two power-play goals in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss in Edmonton. "The penalty kill, we've got to step up as players," Bishop said. "Enough's enough here. We've got to have more passion to kill these penalties because it's starting to get almost embarrassing. The coaches are giving us the structure, it's about us going out there and doing it. It comes upon us, it starts with the goalies. We've got to change something here. It's on us, the players." The Lightning rank 26th in the NHL in penalty killing at 78.2 percent.