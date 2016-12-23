Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

LW Jonathan Drouin finished off a three-point night with a pair of goals in the final two minutes Thursday as the Lightning beat the Blues 5-2. Drouin has points in four consecutive games.

G Kristers Gudlevskis was called up from Syracuse of the AHL on Thursday. He did not play in the game against the Blues.

LW Ondrej Palat missed his third consecutive game Thursday with an undisclosed injury. He took part in Thursday's morning skate, but his availability for Friday's game at Washington was unknown.

C Cedric Paquette was scratched Thursday, though he took part in warmups after missing the morning skate. He returned to action Tuesday after missing one game with an upper-body injury.

G Andrei Vasilevskiy, in his first start since an injury to Ben Bishop, finished with 21 saves Thursday in the Lightning's 5-2 win over the Blues.

D Victor Hedman finished with three assists Thursday as the Lightning beat the Blues 5-2.

LW Michael Bournival, called up by Tampa Bay earlier in the day, scored his first goal in 20 months Thursday as the Lightning beat the Blues 5-2. It was his first NHL goal since Feb. 24, 2015, when he was a member of the Canadiens. That goal also came against the Blues. "For sure it was a relief," Bournival said. "It's always fun to score."

C Vladislav Namestnikov was scratched due to illness Thursday.

C Valtteri Filppula and D Anton Stralman had two assists apiece Thursday as the Lightning beat the Blues 5-2.

C Brian Boyle scored his fourth goal in the past five games Thursday as the Lightning beat the Blues 5-2.

D Anton Stralman and C Valtteri Filppula had two assists apiece Thursday as the Lightning beat the Blues 5-2.