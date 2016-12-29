FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 30, 2016 / 3:44 AM / 8 months ago

Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Tyler Johnson's goal beat G Carey Price in overtime as the Lightning topped the Canadiens 4-3 Wednesday.

F Nikita Kucherov returned Wednesday after missing six games with a lower-body injury.

RW Nikita Kucherov returned Wednesday after missing six games with a lower-body injury, and he registered two assists in the Lightning's 4-3 overtime win against the Canadiens.

F Ondrej Palat returned Wednesday after missing five games with an undisclosed injury.

LW Ondrej Palat returned Wednesday after missing five games with an undisclosed injury, and he registered a goal and an assist in the Lightning's 4-3 overtime win against the Canadiens.

F Cedric Paquette missed a third straight game Wednesday with a lower-body injury.

G Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves Wednesday in the Lightning's 4-3 overtime win against the Canadiens.

D Victor Hedman registered a goal and an assist in the Lightning's 4-3 overtime win against the Canadiens.

C Matthew Peca, called up the Lightning, made his NHL debut Wednesday night and had a shot and two hits in 13:03 of ice time against the Canadiens.

F Valtteri Filppula was a healthy scratch after missing a team meeting earlier Wednesday.

