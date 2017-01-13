Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

C Gabriel Dumont, who played in 18 games over four seasons with Montreal, made his Tampa Bay debut after being called up from AHL Syracuse. He finished a minus-1 in 10:06 of ice time Thursday against Buffalo.

LW Ondrej Palat recorded two goals and an assist Thursday in the Lightning's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

RW Ryan Callahan missed a second straight game with a lower-body injury Thursday.

G Ben Bishop was back for the first time in three weeks, and the goalie's healthy return helped the Lightning beat the Sabres 4-2 on Thursday. He had been sidelined due to a lower-body injury.