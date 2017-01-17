Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

C Tyler Johnson and C Brian Boyle registered goals as the Lightning defeated the Kings 2-1 on Monday. Tampa Bay tied the score at 1 on Johnson's 13th goal of the season at 14:33 of the first period. Jonathan Drouin connected on a pinpoint pass from the left boards to Johnson, who snapped a short shot past G Peter Budaj with Luke Witkowski drawing the secondary assist.

RW Joel Vermin was scratched Monday. He was recalled from Syracuse of the AHL on Sunday, his second recall this season. Vermin registered two assists in eight games after a Nov. 30 recall and totaled nine goals and 21 points in 37 games with Syracuse this season.

D Victor Hedman was a late scratch with an undisclosed injury.

C Brian Boyle and C Tyler Johnson registered goals as the Lightning defeated the Kings 2-1 on Monday.

G Ben Bishop made 31 saves in Monday's 2-1 win over the Kings. The one goal surrendered marked the Lightning's best defensive effort in seven games as they recorded 17 blocked shots in support of Bishop.