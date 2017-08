D Jake Dotchin was recalled by the Lightning from AHL Syracuse on Monday. Dotchin, 22, skated in three games with the Lightning this season, collecting six penalty minutes and four shots on goal. He made his NHL debut with the Lightning on Jan. 21 against the Coyotes. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Dotchin also played in 33 games with Syracuse, posting three goals and 12 points to go along with a team-high 77 penalty minutes.