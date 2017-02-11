F Tyler Johnson sat out his first game of the season with a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day. Johnson was the last remaining Lightning player to have skated in every game.

G Andrei Vasilevskiy made 37 saves on 38 shots in regulation/overtime and 2-of-3 stops in the shootout but fell to 11-12-4 on the season. Vasilevskiy has lost three-consecutive starts, going 0-1-2 over that stretch.

F Brayden Point leveled the score 1-1 at 17:16 of the second, tipping Jason Garrison's shot from the point through the legs of Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk (26-of-27 saves). Point scored his sixth goal of the season and third in his last five games.

D Jason Garrison picked up the primary assist on Point's goal, his sixth of the season and first since Dec. 28 vs. Montreal.

F Alex Killorn also earned an assist on Brayden Point's goal for his seventh point (3 goals, 4 assists) in the last six games he's played (missed Feb. 7 vs. LAK with an undisclosed injury).