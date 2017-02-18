F Gabriel Dumont was recalled by Tampa Bay from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League on Friday. Dumont, 26, has one goal, an assist and 11 penalty minutes in 14 games with the Lightning this season. He owns two goals and four assists in 32 career NHL games with Tampa Bay and the Montreal Canadiens. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Dumont has five goals and five assists in 19 games with the Crunch this season. He owns 97 goals and 213 points along with 516 penalty minutes in 408 career AHL games over seven seasons.