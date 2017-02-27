D Erik Cernak and G Peter Budaj were acquired by the Tampa Bay Lightning for G Ben Bishop and a fifth-round pick in the 2017 NHL draft. To complete the deal, the Lightning picked up both a seventh-round and a conditional pick in the 2017 draft. Tampa Bay will retain 20 percent of Bishop's salary, according to the Kings' official team site. Cernak has three goals, 14 assists and a plus-27 rating to go along with 47 penalty minutes in 40 games with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League. The 19-year-old has scored seven goals and set up 25 others in 82 career contests with the Otters.

G Peter Budaj and defenseman Erik Cernak were acquired by the Tampa Bay Lightning for G Ben Bishop and a fifth-round pick in the 2017 NHL draft. To complete the deal, the Lightning picked up both a seventh-round and a conditional pick in the 2017 draft. Tampa Bay will retain 20 percent of Bishop's salary, according to the Kings' official team site. Budaj fared well this season in place of injured Jonathan Quick, highlighted by a league high-tying seven shutouts. The 34-year-old owns a 27-20-3 mark with a 2.12 GAA and .917 save percentage this season and a 152-127-39 career record with 18 shutouts with the Montreal Canadiens, Colorado Avalanche and Kings.