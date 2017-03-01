Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

LW Jonathan Drouin picked up three assists as Tampa Bay beat Ottawa 5-1 on Monday.

D Tyler Johnson and D Victor Hedman were each credited with two assists Monday in the Lightning's 5-1 win over the Senators.

RW Nikita Kucherov had his second career hat trick Monday while notching his fourth four-point game of the season and second in the past three games. Kucherov has five goals and nine points in the past three games and 25 shots on goal in the past four games. "When he has that shooter's mentality with the gift that he has to put the puck in the back of the net, this is what happens," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.

G Andrei Vasilevskiy, who assumed the No. 1 goaltending job after Ben Bishop was traded, finished with 39 saves to snap his five-game winless streak that dates to Jan. 24. He led the Lightning to a 5-1 win over the Senators on Monday.

C Greg McKegg was claimed off waivers by the Lightning from the Panthers on Monday. McKegg did not make it in time for the Monday night game and was listed as a healthy scratch. He had three goals and three assists in 31 games for Florida this season.