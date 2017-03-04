FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2017 / 3:36 AM / 5 months ago

Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

F Jonathan Drouin tallied the primary assist on Nikita Kucherov's power-play goal for his fourth assist over the last three games.

F Adam Erne scored his first career NHL goal at 6:18 of the second period to open the game's scoring and give Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead. Erne's first career goal was also his first career point in the league.

F Nikita Kucherov leveled the score 2-2 after converting on the power play from the left dot 1:10 into the final period. Kucherov scored his 28th goal of the season and extended his goal streak to a Lightning season best and new career high five games. Kucherov has recorded 13 points (7 goals, 6 assists) over his last five games.

F Cedric Paquette picked up an assist, ending a six-game skid without a point. Paquette now has six assists on the season.

D Victor Hedman also earned an assist on Nikita Kucherov's goal for his team-leading 42nd assist of the season, tying a career high for assists in a season set previously in 2013-14. Hedman leads all NHL defenseman for power-play points (25) and is tied with Philadelphia's Claude Giroux for most power-play assists (21) in the league.

F Vladislav Namestnikov had the primary assist on Adam Erne's goal for his 15th helper of the season. Namestnikov has four points (3 goals, assist) over his last six games.

G Peter Budaj made his Lightning debut in goal and stopped 30-of-34 shots but fell to 27-21-3 on the season. Budaj is 2-1-0 against Pittsburgh this season.

