Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

C Tyler Johnson (lower body) and C Cedric Paquette (lower body) each missed a second game in a row Monday.

RW Nikita Kucherov was credited with two assists Monday in the Lightning's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

C Brayden Point had a 21st birthday to remember Monday night and it ended with a face full of shaving cream. The rookie scored two goals -- including the game winner with 6:39 to play in the third period -- as the Lightning continued their late-season playoff surge with a 3-2 victory over the Rangers.

C Byron Froese was called up by the Lightning from AHL Syracuse on Monday. He finished a minus-1 in 11:17 ice time Monday night against the Rangers. Froese, 25, appeared in two games with the Maple Leafs earlier this season, posting two shots on goal.

C Vladislav Namestnikov aggravated a lower-body injury at the end of the second period and missed the final 20 minutes Monday. Lightning coach Jon Cooper had no update on Namestnikov postgame.

C Matthew Peca was reassigned to the AHL Syracuse on Monday. Peca, 23, has one goal, an assist and two penalty minutes in 10 games with the Lightning this season.

G Peter Budaj was exceptional Monday against the Rangers, especially when the Lightning were under siege in the first period, during which he stopped 12 of 13 shots. He finished with 26 saves in a 3-2 win. "Budaj played awesome," Lightning C Brayden Point said. "They were all over us, and without him it would have been a different game for sure."

C Steven Stamkos continues to rehab his knee, but no timetable has been given for his return.