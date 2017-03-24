F Jonathan Drouin broke a 13-game scoring drought by beating Tuukka Rask with a slap shot 4:12 into the third period as Tampa Bay won for the first time in four games vs. Boston this season. Drouin added two assists.

C Tyler Johnson, who suffered a lower-body injury on March 9, remained out for Tampa Bay.

RW Nikita Kucherov notched his third career hat trick (second this season) and scored his 37th goal of the season as Tampa Bay beat Boston 6-3. "We have a young team right now and they're showing their character in the room," Kucherov said. "It's nice that we found a way to come back three times."

C Brayden Point scored and added an assist in Tampa Bay's 6-3 win over Boston.

D Jason Garrison had to be helped off the ice in the second period because of a lower-body injury; he did not return. Coach Jon Cooper said it "didn't look good" and said Garrison would be further evaluated on Friday.

G Peter Budaj made 28 saves and raised his record to 5-1 at TD Garden. He lost to the Bruins twice earlier this season, once in Boston, while playing for the Los Angeles Kings. Budaj has two wins in three starts with his new team, both on the road.

C Steven Stamkos still isn't sure he will make it back from knee surgery before the end of the season, but he's trying. "The knee is a tricky situation," he said after skating Thursday morning in Boston. "It's something I've never had to deal with before. It's all new to me." He hasn't played since Nov. 15.

D Anton Stralman scored in Tampa Bay's 6-3 win over Boston.