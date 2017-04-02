Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

C Yanni Gourde scored for the third consecutive game in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to Montreal. With Tampa Bay showing a rare extended shift in the Montreal zone, Jonathan Drouin found Victor Hedman at the left point. As Hedman unleashed a slap shot, the puck deflected off a Montreal stick and off the shin pad of Gourde to tie the score at 11:38. "It was a grind tonight, they play very tight and there was not much room out there," Gourde said.

RW Nikita Kucherov returned Saturday after missing Thursday's game because of illness.