5 months ago
Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
April 3, 2017 / 1:37 AM / 5 months ago

Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Yanni Gourde scored for the third consecutive game in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to Montreal. With Tampa Bay showing a rare extended shift in the Montreal zone, Jonathan Drouin found Victor Hedman at the left point. As Hedman unleashed a slap shot, the puck deflected off a Montreal stick and off the shin pad of Gourde to tie the score at 11:38. "It was a grind tonight, they play very tight and there was not much room out there," Gourde said.

RW Nikita Kucherov returned Saturday after missing Thursday's game because of illness.

